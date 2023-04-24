2 hours ago

Head coach of Aduana Stars, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin says that his side was average and squandered the opportunities that came their way in their 2-1 defeat to Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Aduana Stars lost 2-1 to Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium despite taking the lead in the game.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko fell behind in the first half after Isaac Mintah gave Aduana Stars the lead after a cross from former player Emmanuel Gyamfi from the left flank.

The reigning champions pulled parity before halftime as Ugandan striker Steven Dese Mukwala with his 11th goal of the season.

Kotoko sealed the win after a brilliant solo striker from Ivorian midfielder Eric Serge Zeze to seal all three points and breath some life into their faltering title hopes.

Speaking after the game the Aduana head coach believes they sold themselves short as they failed to convert the chances that came their way and also blamed the rain for destroying their pattern of play.

"Our performance was average. I thought we should have won the game cos we created a lot of chances, we flopped them and then we got punished."

"I believe the rain destroyed our pattern of play and didn't help us at all. Yes I'm worried we couldn't convert our chances cos I thought we could have killed this game. We should have won by a lot of goals but that's football."

"Oh yes, we still leading three points, we going home and definitely we will win there so let's see what happens."

Aduana Stars despite the defeat are still three points ahead of second placed Becehem United and will next play Gold Stars in Dormaa in GPL week 28.