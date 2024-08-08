38 minutes ago

Ghanaian musician Kojo Cue has asserted that the various problems plaguing the country are due to the failure to hold many elderly individuals accountable for their actions due to “respect.”

In a fiery post on his X handle on August 8, 2024, the rapper pointed out that the cultural norm of automatically respecting elders, regardless of their actions, has contributed to various societal issues in Ghana.

"All of our problems in this country are rooted in how we are socialised to give adults respect and grace no matter what they do. Everything that is messed up has its roots in this automatic respect for elders," he stated.

He pointed out that this mindset prevents people from calling out harmful behaviours, even in cases of abuse with victims even being encouraged to continue respecting their abusers.

"People are raped by uncles and aunties and expected to live under the same roof with them as well as respect them. You want respect so much but you won’t respect yourself?" Kojo Cue noted.

His comments come in the wake of recent discussions about familial and societal dynamics, sparked by revelations from public figures like popular influencer, Gisela Amponsah.

The former Miss Malaika contestant, in a recent podcast, opened up about her strained relationship with her biological father.

Gisela revealed that she and her father do not see eye to eye and described him as a "demon."

She shared that her father has disliked her since childhood, contributing to her trust issues and feelings of worthlessness.

See the post below: