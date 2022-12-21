3 hours ago

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif says that the Sports Ministry should be applauded for its prudent expenditure during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar which saved the nation some $3miilion.

He says that the Ministry had a budget of $8,166,200 for the group stages but his outfit managed to spend just $5,171,840 leaving a balance of almost $ 3 million.

Money spent by the Black Stars at major tournaments has been a major talking point in the media space and among the football-loving public.

Aside from that, events that occurred at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil has also dented the Black Stars goodwill when it comes to money issues.

Addressing parliament on the expenditure at the tournament, he said, "Prior to Ghana’s participation at this World Cup I informed this house that our estimated budget was $8,166,200. Out of this estimated budget, Mr. Speaker, our total expenditure for the group stage participation amounted to $5,171,840. This expense covered the appearance fee, per diem, flight arrangements, medical expenses, equipment, logistics, and hospitality."

Mustapha Ussif added that due to strict measures, the country was able to save $3 million after Ghana’s exit from the group stage

“Mr Speaker, the reason for the surplus of three million dollars after our exit from the group stages is as a result of the ministry’s prudent management of resources as well as the ministry’s position to negotiate on qualification bonus for the next round instead of paying winning bonuses per match.

“What means is that despite the Black Stars winning against South Korea we did not pay any winning bonus because we had negotiated for a qualification bonus.”

Ghana failed to progress past the group stage after suffering two defeats against Portugal and Uruguay and picking one win against South Korea in Group H.

But the three points were not enough to take Ghana to the next round of the competition.