50 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that roads his government is building across the length and breadth of the country will be ones that the citizenry themselves will bear witness to.

In an apparent jab to former President John Mahama and his supporters, President Akufo-Addo maintained that his roads will not exist in “Green books”.

“I told Ghanaians that this year will be a year of roads. Ghanaians can see that I was not mincing words when I said that. These roads that we are doing are not Green book roads. We are not doing Green book propaganda roads.”

The President continued: “We are doing genuine roads on the grounds for all to see. They are fiili fiili roads.”

President Akufo-Addo was re-echoing his government’s commitment to the ‘Year of Roads’ promise at a “symbolic” sod cutting ceremony for many roads, totalling over 200km at Teleku Bokazu in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region on his two-day working visit.

The roads include the 30.2km Teleku Bokazu-Salman-Anibil Junction, the 20km Teleku Bokazu-Asasetre-Anyinase, the 19.4km Asasetre-Akropong-Gyampera Junction.

The rest are 50 km Adubrim-Ayawora-Asempanye, 20 km Santaso-Asomase-Basake and the 38.16km Santaso-Aidoosouazo-Kwesikrom-Prestea Junction.

The roads being constructed by Messers Memphis Metropolitan Limited are at various stages of completion.

Funding for the road projects is from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Ghana National Gas Company Limited and Government of Ghana through the Ghana Road Fund.

The President paid glowing tribute to Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and said he was elated that it is during his term as President that the road leading to his hometown Nkroful is seeing a major face-lift.

“Ghanaians are well aware that Nkroful is where the country’s first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah hails from. I’m elated that it is during my term as President that the road to Nkroful is being constructed. This is a clear testimony that I don’t just talk but I’m a man of my words.

He implored “Ghanaians to have faith in me that I will not lie, but will do all that I’ve said I will do for this country”.

Paramount Chief for Western Nzema Traditional Area Awulai Amihere III requested for a district hospital and “we also want Community Mining here to help give employment to our teeming youth”.

He also asked for an update on the Atuabo Port Project.

Responding, President Akufo-Addo explained that the earlier investors for the Atuabo Port Project could not execute it so “we are looking for another investor who can do it and I’m assuring you that I have not forgotten about it”.

“About the district hospital you have requested, I will speak to the Health Minister Kweku Agyemang Manu to see its viability.”