9 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of Telecommunications giant MTN, Serlom Adadevoh has revealed that company's $2M sponsorship of the Black Stars is "a reinforcement of the faith" it has in this nation.

He disclosed this on Thursday when MTN signed a one-year sponsorship deal with the Ghana Football Association to become a sponsor of the Black Stars.

The $2million dollars deal was announced on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association in Accra.

“The passion for the game of football and sports in general is very infectious and we are waiting expectantly to watch the games. As a business committed to connecting families, friends, and businesses through cutting edge digital solutions, we view football as another avenue to connect people. Football reflects what we at MTN describe as Stronger together,” Adadevoh said.

“To make a team stronger we have to invest and this is why MTN is here today.”

“Our sponsorship of the Black Stars is a reinforcement of the faith we have in this nation and in everything that is important to us including our national football assets."

The Black Stars will officially open camp on November 10 with the official 26-man squad expected to be named on November 14.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

The 22nd edition of the Mundial is scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.