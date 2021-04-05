1 hour ago

Aduana Stars coach Asare Bediako has now set his sights on finishing in the top four positions in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

The Dormaa based side were handed a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday in their match day 18 clash.

Hearts of Oak scored their first goal after Patrick Razak was fouled by Aduana's Nurudeen Abdulai in the box for a penalty.

Victor Aidoo stepped up and unleashed a belter into the roof of the net in the 29th minute to give Hearts a 1-0 lead as the second half is underway.

The Phobians who dominated the game a lot in the second period added a second goal deep into stoppage time as some good work from Patrick Razak resulted in an own goal being scored by Hafiz Adams to double the lead for Hearts of Oak.

Aduana Stars are now 9 points adrift league leaders Great Olympics who are on 33 points after 18 round of matches.

Coach Asare Bediako's side lie 9th on the league log with 24 points garnered so far.

Speaking after the game, he averred that they lost the match in the first half as his players failed to heed to instructions.

“We lost the game in the first half because what I told them in the first half they didn’t do it. They were supposed to press but Hearts of Oak did that.

“They were supposed to press and mark one and one. When we went to recess I told them to do so we can get the equalizer. I told them to press because that was the training we had in the week but they didn’t do it”.

Bediako added, “For me my target is to finish in the top four this season”.

Aduana Stars play host to relegation threatened King Faisal on matchday 19 at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa.