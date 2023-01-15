3 hours ago

Management Committee Chairman of the Black Galaxies Dr. Tony Aubynn says that the Black Galaxies are bent on winning the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria.

Ghana has been finalist twice in the competition but has failed to win it since its inception but will be looking to change that this time.

The Black Galaxies were finalists at the maiden tournament in Ivory Coast in 2009 and also in South Africa in 2014.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Kwame Kissi on Anidasopa TV on Friday, the Management Committee chairman has urged all Ghanaians to eschew the negativity and support the team

"Ghanaians should stop making doom predictions when our national teams are playing

I've realized anytime Ghana plays in major tournaments, you'll hear our fellow countrymen saying they'll beat us, we should stop that act and rather pray for the team to excel."

"Our target is to win the CHAN tournament and we know there are no minnows in football, so we are going to take every match seriously."

Kick-off for the Madagascar vs Ghana fixture will be at 7 pm on Sunday, 15 January.