3 hours ago

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) is demanding more awareness on the daily challenges of Persons Living With Disabilities.

According to CHRAJ, the COVID-19 induced restrictions imposed on several sectors of the economy exposed the difficulties being faced by PWDs; a situation that has affected the mental state of such persons.

The Commission raised the concern in a statement signed by Joseph Whittal, the CHRAJ Commissioner to commemorate International Day for Persons with Disabilities which was under the theme “Not all disabilities are visible.”

CHRAJ has therefore asked for more to be done to alleviate the plight of PWDs amidst the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, with the various restrictions put in place by governments, have brought about isolation, disrupted routines and diminished services which have greatly impacted the lives and mental well-being of persons with disabilities around the world. There is the need to spread awareness of the various forms of invisible disabilities, challenges faced and the impact of COVID-19 on the general well-being of persons living with disabilities”, the statement said.

Find below the full statement:

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS AND ADMINISTRATIVE JUSTICE (CHRAJ) ON THE COMMEMORATION OF THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES, 3″ DECEMBER 2020 UNDER THE THEME: “NOT ALL DISABILITIES ARE VISIBLE”.

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice joins hands with persons living with disabilities, globally and nationally to celebrate this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The United Nations in 1992 through General Assembly Resolution 47/3, instituted this day with the aim of promoting the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development and to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life’.

In 2006, the United Nations went a step further and adopted the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and its optional protocol’ at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The Convention had the highest number of signatures in the history of the UN on its opening day and it has helped advance the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and other international development frameworks. These include the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, the Charter on Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action, the New Urban Agenda and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda on Financing for Development.

The 2010 global theme “Not All Disabilities Are Visible” focus on spreading awareness and understanding of disabilities that are not immediately apparent, such as mental illness, chronic pain or fatigue, sight or hearing impairments, brain injuries, neurological disorders., learning differences, cognitive dysfunctions, and others.

According to a World Health Organization Report on Disabilities. 15% of the world’s population, or more than I billion people are living with disabilities’ of this number, it is estimated that 450 million are living with mental or neurological conditions and two —thirds of these people do not seek professional medical help, largely due to L ‘individuals are also

According to a World Health Organization Report on Disabilities, 15% of the world’s population, or more than 1 billion people are living with disabilities’ of this number, it is estimated that 450 million are living with mental or neurological conditions and two —thirds of these people do not seek professional medical help, largely due to stigma and neglect. Sixty-nine (69) million individuals are also estimated to sustain traumatic brain injuries around the world each year, while one in 160 children are identified as being on the autism spectrum.

The COVID-19 pandemic, with the various restrictions put in place by Governments have brought about isolation, disrupted routines and diminished services which have greatly impacted the lives and mental well-being of persons with disabilities around the world. There is the need to spread awareness of the various forms of invisible disabilities, challenges faced and the impact of COVID-19 on the general wellbeing of persons living with disabilities.

Ghana is a signatory to several international instruments and conventions that seek to protect the rights of persons with disabilities including the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Also, the supreme law of Ghana,’ the Constitution (1992) enjoins the State to enact appropriate legislation to ensure the protection and promotion of all other basic human rights and freedoms, including the disabled, In addition, Ghana in 2006 enacted the Disability Act 2006, (Act 715) which makes specific provisions for the rights of persons with disabilities,

The Commission acknowledges the positive work of the government of Ghana for certain interventions made to promote and protect the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities in Ghana. These include, increasing the District Assemblies’ Common Fund for persons with disabilities from 2% to 3%,9 initiating an inclusive procurement policy that would promote the economic well-being of persons with disabilities and the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) scheme to promote employment opportunities for persons with disabilities among others.

As we celebrate this day, the Commission encourages all to recognize and value the diversity of our community and to cherish the role we all play, regardless of our abilities. It is a day to understand and learn from the experiences of persons living with disabilities, to look towards the future and create a world where a person is not characterized by their disabilities, but by their abilities.

The Commission calls on government, organizations, agencies and individuals not only to show their support on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, but take on a commitment to create a world characterized by equal human rights for all persons, provide opportunities for supported education, training or volunteerism and employment for people living with disabilities that are either visible or invisible.

citifmonline