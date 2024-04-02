3 hours ago

Four exceptional goalkeepers from the ongoing Ghana Premier League have been nominated for the National Ex-Goalkeeper’s Association sponsored monthly award for the months of February and March, recognizing their outstanding performances and contributions to their respective clubs.

Benjamin Asare of Accra Great Olympics leads the list of nominees with a standout performance in February and March.

Asare impressively kept three clean sheets in six games, conceding only six goals while securing three wins, one draw, and two losses for his team.

Joining him is Legon Cities FC's Kwame Aziz, who also showcased remarkable goalkeeping skills by keeping three clean sheets in six matches during the specified period.

Aziz played a crucial role in guiding his team to two wins, one draw, and three losses, demonstrating consistency and resilience between the posts.

Medeama SC's Felix Kyei earned a nomination after keeping three clean sheets and helping his team secure two wins in February and March.

Kyei's notable performance was highlighted by winning the NASCO Man of the Match award in the Matchweek 21 victory over Bechem United at Akoon Park.

Completing the list of nominees is Abdul Ganiu Mohammed of Karela United, who demonstrated exceptional goalkeeping prowess by keeping three clean sheets despite conceding seven goals in February and March.

Ganiu's leadership between the posts contributed significantly to his team's three victories in six games, earning him one Man of the Match award along the way.

These nominations celebrate the outstanding achievements of these goalkeepers and acknowledge their crucial roles in their respective teams' performances in the Ghana Premier League.

The winner of the award will be announced soon by the National Ex-Goalkeeper’s Association, recognizing their dedication and excellence in their craft.