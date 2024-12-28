5 hours ago

With a sharp rise in fire outbreaks this festive season, the Ghana National Fire Service is sounding the alarm for the public to be deliberate about activities that can trigger outbreaks.

The Service has revealed over 100 fire outbreaks have been recorded in just one week with most incidents linked to domestic fires and bush burning.

Public Relations Officer Alex King Nartey tells JoyNews that public disregard for fire safety is fueling this alarming surge.

The GNFS is advising households and communities to be vigilant, avoid open flames near flammable materials, and ensure electrical appliances are switched off when not in use.

”We recorded a bit of 100 fires right before Christmas. 44 fires on Friday, 38 fires on Saturday and 53 fires on Sunday cumulatively over 100 fires, and this was just three days before Christmas and the leading regions were Accra, Eastern and Ashanti regions.

“We know that people are traveling to go and visit their families. We’ve seen an increase in cases, which means that truly our education on how people can handle fires when they start is reaping some fruits. But then we still have a long way to go with adherence from people”, he added.

As the holidays continue, the Service emphasises that public cooperation is crucial in preventing further outbreaks and ensuring a safe festive season for all.