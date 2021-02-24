A group of Ghanaian feminists have declared their support for LGBT+ Rights Ghana and persons advocating for the rights of queer and transgender people in the country.
The group, in a statement jointly signed by more than 100 persons, said the public reaction that has greeted its opening of an office in Ghana goes to reiterate what it describes as the “vitriolic conditions under which queer Ghanaians live.”
They expressed regret and condemned attacks by a section of the public against LGBTQI persons.
In their statement, they said public comments of criticisms and threats against LGBTQI persons are harmful to queer and transgender Ghanaians, and “ultimately seeks to control how all Ghanaians live, regardless of their sexuality.”
Read the full statement below:
Statement in Solidarity with LGBT+ Ghanaians by a Collective of Ghanaian Feminists
We are Ghanaian feminists writing in solidarity with LGBT+ Rights Ghana and queer and transgender Ghanaians everywhere. We write to show the community that you are not alone. Further, we hope this statement can help other Ghanaians who feel supportive know that they do not have to be cowed by the violent rhetoric of the government, the press, and the religious sector.
The violence directed at the community in the wake of their office launch demonstrates the vitriolic conditions under which queer Ghanaians live and why such a community space is needed. We reject the current onslaught of religious, media, and state violence meted out against queer and transgender people, who are simply asserting their God-given right to exist with dignity and safety.
The backlash against LGBT+ Rights Ghana follows a trend of moral panic led by the media, religious groups, and political figures. Whenever queer Ghanaians demand rights, respect, and safety in our own country, these leaders use the guise of morality and concern to push a violent agenda.
Their agenda is harmful to queer and trans Ghanaians, and it ultimately seeks to control how all Ghanaians live, regardless of their sexuality. We are already witnessing the toll these attacks take on people’s lives. As a result of the recent media frenzy, many LGBT+ persons are facing increasing threats of violence online, at work and in their homes. Community members have been threatened with evictions, forced marriage and employment termination.
As feminists, we believe that the patriarchal and colonial constructions of gender and sexuality that shape social expectations and norms not only hurt the LGBT+ community, but continue to keep other marginalized groups–including poor women, sex workers, people with dreadlocks, amongst others–oppressed and constantly policed. We align our political perspective with a radical vision of freedom and justice for all people in Ghana, which is also enshrined in our Constitution.
Of the undersigned, some of us identify as LGBT+, and others identify differently. Our genders are wide-ranging, our geographic locations are in Ghana and its vast Diaspora, and our life experiences are diverse. What binds us is a shared vision for the freedom and liberation of all people, particularly those who are most marginalised in our communities.
We unapologetically and unreservedly stand in support of LGBT+ people to live with dignity and under safe conditions in Ghana. And we call on allies to do the work of speaking up for queer and trans people as they are subjected to violence by the state, religious institutions and the public.
For inquiries about this statement, please contact Dr. Anima Adjepong at [email protected] You may add your name to the letter here.
Signed,
Anima Adjepong, PhD, USA
Nana Yaa Agyepong, Ghana
Shakia Asamoah, USA
Akua Gyamerah, DrPh, USA
M. A. Marfo, Young Feminists Collective, Ghana
Wunpini Mohammed, PhD, USA
Rita Nketiah, PhD, Canada
Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah, Ghana
Abena Benewaa Fosu, Ghana
Malaika Aryee-Boi, Ghana
Shelia Adufutse, Ghana
Abena Awuku, Netherlands
Raphaela M.A. Rockson, Ghana
Fatima B. Derby, Ghana
Godfried Asante, PhD, San Diego State University, USA
Akosua Hanson, Ghana
Abena Darko, Ghana
Joseph Ewoodzie, PhD, Davidson College, USA
Amma Dodi, USA
Johlyn Fallah, UK
Sylvia Bawa, PhD, York University, Canada
Nobiana Dodi, USA
Adwoa Asante, Ghanafeminism.com USA
Makafui Ahorney, Ghana
Sayidatu Mariam Ibrahim, University of Ghana, Ghana
Ama Amponsah, Canada
Elvina Quaison, Ghana
Christine Hanson, SOH, Ghana
Kafui Offori, Ghana
Portia Asantewaa Duah, Feminist, Ghana
Ria Boss, Ghana
Adoley Pappoe, Israel
Adaeze Williams, Nigeria
Salma Shanni, Ghana
Tracy N. K. Owoo, Ghana
Debbie Frempong, USA
Emma Dodi, USA
Maame Akua Marfo, Ghana
Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah, Canadian Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity, Canada
Portia Asantewaa Duah, Videographer, Ghana
Ismael Montana, PhD, Northern Illinois University, USA
Shone Edem, Key Watch Ghana, Ghana
Wisdom, Solace Initiative , Ghana
Alliance for Equality and Diversity (AfED), Ghana
Kwame Edwin Out, PhD, University of Virginia, USA
Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, FOKN Bois / Wanlov the Kubolor, Ghana
Rose Afriyie, USA
Yasmin Fuseini-Codjoe, USA
Ewurabena S. Hutchful, USA
Jeanne Barbara Debre, Ghana
Selasie Dotse, USA
Nana Yankah, Esq., Shia Travel Group, LLC, USA
Akua Agyen, USA
Amma Gyamfowa, Canada
Keya Prempeh, Canada
Phillip Adu, Canada
Chris Akyah, USA
Olivet Aggrey-Fynn Makiava , USA
Madonna Kendona, Accra, Ghana
Kofi Ofosu, PHD, University of Texas at Austin, USA
Elfreda Tetteh, Germany
Betty Esi Awuku, The Netherlands
Malaka Grant, South Africa
Serena Dankwa, University of Bern, Switzerland
Yvette Tetteh, Pure and Just Company, Ghana
Jessica Longdon, United Kingdom
Ayesha Harruna Attah, Senegal
Dshamilja Adeifio, University of Teacher Training, Switzerland
Maame Akua Marfo, Ghana
Sefakor Agbesi, Germany
Nnenna Onuoha, Germany
Kuukuwa Manful, U.K.
Teki Martei, Ghana
Panji Anoff, Pidgen Music, Ghana
Selinam Setranah, Ghana
Naa Oyo S. Quartey Papafio, Switzerland
Anita Enyonam Kwaku (Naa Busuafi), Afed, Ghana
Gabriella Rockson, Ghana
Hauwa Uthman, Ghana
Sel Kofiga, The Slum Studio, Ghana
Daniela Gyeabour, Canada
Germaine Bombande, Ghana
Esinam Agbeyaka, Canada
Nana Akua Amoafoa Mensah , Ghana
Owiredua Akrofi, UK
Nana Aba Armoo-Daniels, USA
Dorcas Amoah, Brooklyn, NY
Owiredua Akrofi, UK
Dorothy L. Hammond, University of Ghana, Ghana
Kinna Likimani, Ghana
Tawakalitu Braimah, Women in AI, France
Nii Kotei Nikoi, PhD, USA
Aseye Afi-Djangmah, Ghana
Naa Korkoi, Ghana
Afia Kwakyewaa Owusu-Nyantakyi, Ghana
Fouzia Alhassan, Ghana
Justice Okai-Allotey, Humanist Association of Ghana, Ghana
Caren Akoto-Adade, Ghana
Angela Otoo, Drama Queens, Ghana
Jacob Alhassan, Canada
Prof. Senam Okudzeto, Director of Art in Social Structures, Switzerland
Franka Hagan, Ghana
Source: Adomonline
Comments