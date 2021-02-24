1 hour ago

A group of Ghanaian feminists have declared their support for LGBT+ Rights Ghana and persons advocating for the rights of queer and transgender people in the country.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by more than 100 persons, said the public reaction that has greeted its opening of an office in Ghana goes to reiterate what it describes as the “vitriolic conditions under which queer Ghanaians live.”

They expressed regret and condemned attacks by a section of the public against LGBTQI persons.

In their statement, they said public comments of criticisms and threats against LGBTQI persons are harmful to queer and transgender Ghanaians, and “ultimately seeks to control how all Ghanaians live, regardless of their sexuality.”

Read the full statement below:

Statement in Solidarity with LGBT+ Ghanaians by a Collective of Ghanaian Feminists

We are Ghanaian feminists writing in solidarity with LGBT+ Rights Ghana and queer and transgender Ghanaians everywhere. We write to show the community that you are not alone. Further, we hope this statement can help other Ghanaians who feel supportive know that they do not have to be cowed by the violent rhetoric of the government, the press, and the religious sector.

The violence directed at the community in the wake of their office launch demonstrates the vitriolic conditions under which queer Ghanaians live and why such a community space is needed. We reject the current onslaught of religious, media, and state violence meted out against queer and transgender people, who are simply asserting their God-given right to exist with dignity and safety.

The backlash against LGBT+ Rights Ghana follows a trend of moral panic led by the media, religious groups, and political figures. Whenever queer Ghanaians demand rights, respect, and safety in our own country, these leaders use the guise of morality and concern to push a violent agenda.

Their agenda is harmful to queer and trans Ghanaians, and it ultimately seeks to control how all Ghanaians live, regardless of their sexuality. We are already witnessing the toll these attacks take on people’s lives. As a result of the recent media frenzy, many LGBT+ persons are facing increasing threats of violence online, at work and in their homes. Community members have been threatened with evictions, forced marriage and employment termination.

As feminists, we believe that the patriarchal and colonial constructions of gender and sexuality that shape social expectations and norms not only hurt the LGBT+ community, but continue to keep other marginalized groups–including poor women, sex workers, people with dreadlocks, amongst others–oppressed and constantly policed. We align our political perspective with a radical vision of freedom and justice for all people in Ghana, which is also enshrined in our Constitution.

Of the undersigned, some of us identify as LGBT+, and others identify differently. Our genders are wide-ranging, our geographic locations are in Ghana and its vast Diaspora, and our life experiences are diverse. What binds us is a shared vision for the freedom and liberation of all people, particularly those who are most marginalised in our communities.

We unapologetically and unreservedly stand in support of LGBT+ people to live with dignity and under safe conditions in Ghana. And we call on allies to do the work of speaking up for queer and trans people as they are subjected to violence by the state, religious institutions and the public.

For inquiries about this statement, please contact Dr. Anima Adjepong at [email protected] You may add your name to the letter here.

Signed,

Anima Adjepong, PhD, USA

Nana Yaa Agyepong, Ghana

Shakia Asamoah, USA

Akua Gyamerah, DrPh, USA

M. A. Marfo, Young Feminists Collective, Ghana

Wunpini Mohammed, PhD, USA

Rita Nketiah, PhD, Canada

Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah, Ghana

Abena Benewaa Fosu, Ghana

Malaika Aryee-Boi, Ghana

Shelia Adufutse, Ghana

Abena Awuku, Netherlands

Raphaela M.A. Rockson, Ghana

Fatima B. Derby, Ghana

Godfried Asante, PhD, San Diego State University, USA

Akosua Hanson, Ghana

Abena Darko, Ghana

Joseph Ewoodzie, PhD, Davidson College, USA

Amma Dodi, USA

Johlyn Fallah, UK

Sylvia Bawa, PhD, York University, Canada

Nobiana Dodi, USA

Adwoa Asante, Ghanafeminism.com USA

Makafui Ahorney, Ghana

Sayidatu Mariam Ibrahim, University of Ghana, Ghana

Ama Amponsah, Canada

Elvina Quaison, Ghana

Christine Hanson, SOH, Ghana

Kafui Offori, Ghana

Portia Asantewaa Duah, Feminist, Ghana

Ria Boss, Ghana

Adoley Pappoe, Israel

Adaeze Williams, Nigeria

Salma Shanni, Ghana

Tracy N. K. Owoo, Ghana

Debbie Frempong, USA

Emma Dodi, USA

Maame Akua Marfo, Ghana

Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah, Canadian Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity, Canada

Portia Asantewaa Duah, Videographer, Ghana

Ismael Montana, PhD, Northern Illinois University, USA

Shone Edem, Key Watch Ghana, Ghana

Wisdom, Solace Initiative , Ghana

Alliance for Equality and Diversity (AfED), Ghana

Kwame Edwin Out, PhD, University of Virginia, USA

Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, FOKN Bois / Wanlov the Kubolor, Ghana

Rose Afriyie, USA

Yasmin Fuseini-Codjoe, USA

Ewurabena S. Hutchful, USA

Jeanne Barbara Debre, Ghana

Selasie Dotse, USA

Nana Yankah, Esq., Shia Travel Group, LLC, USA

Akua Agyen, USA

Amma Gyamfowa, Canada

Keya Prempeh, Canada

Phillip Adu, Canada

Chris Akyah, USA

Olivet Aggrey-Fynn Makiava , USA

Madonna Kendona, Accra, Ghana

Kofi Ofosu, PHD, University of Texas at Austin, USA

Elfreda Tetteh, Germany

Betty Esi Awuku, The Netherlands

Malaka Grant, South Africa

Serena Dankwa, University of Bern, Switzerland

Yvette Tetteh, Pure and Just Company, Ghana

Jessica Longdon, United Kingdom

Ayesha Harruna Attah, Senegal

Dshamilja Adeifio, University of Teacher Training, Switzerland

Maame Akua Marfo, Ghana

Sefakor Agbesi, Germany

Nnenna Onuoha, Germany

Kuukuwa Manful, U.K.

Teki Martei, Ghana

Panji Anoff, Pidgen Music, Ghana

Selinam Setranah, Ghana

Naa Oyo S. Quartey Papafio, Switzerland

Anita Enyonam Kwaku (Naa Busuafi), Afed, Ghana

Gabriella Rockson, Ghana

Hauwa Uthman, Ghana

Sel Kofiga, The Slum Studio, Ghana

Daniela Gyeabour, Canada

Germaine Bombande, Ghana

Esinam Agbeyaka, Canada

Nana Akua Amoafoa Mensah , Ghana

Owiredua Akrofi, UK

Nana Aba Armoo-Daniels, USA

Dorcas Amoah, Brooklyn, NY

Owiredua Akrofi, UK

Dorothy L. Hammond, University of Ghana, Ghana

Kinna Likimani, Ghana

Tawakalitu Braimah, Women in AI, France

Nii Kotei Nikoi, PhD, USA

Aseye Afi-Djangmah, Ghana

Naa Korkoi, Ghana

Afia Kwakyewaa Owusu-Nyantakyi, Ghana

Fouzia Alhassan, Ghana

Justice Okai-Allotey, Humanist Association of Ghana, Ghana

Caren Akoto-Adade, Ghana

Angela Otoo, Drama Queens, Ghana

Jacob Alhassan, Canada

Prof. Senam Okudzeto, Director of Art in Social Structures, Switzerland

Franka Hagan, Ghana

Source: Adomonline