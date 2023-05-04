2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for the Yendi constituency, Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama has disclosed that a lot of the New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament are rooting for vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become the next flagbearer of the party.

Mr. Mahama said Dr. Bawumia stands tall among the persons that have so far put themselves up for the NPP’s flagbearership slot.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the Chairman of Parliament’s Muslim Caucus said though the other aspirants are equally qualified, the Vice President is the right person to take the country to the promised land considering his time working with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“As for me and the majority of the Majority MPs, we are rooting for the Vice President, and it is a fact, and we are bold enough to say that we want Mahamudu Bawumia to take us to the promised land and also unite the party after the elections.

“Although we are yet to meet the other presidential hopefuls, it was clear during our meeting with the Vice President that everybody in the room wants Dr. Bawumia, and we are not saying that everyone wants him, but at least, over 100 MPs want him.”

Mr. Mahama further indicated that he is optimistic “that Bawumia will win [the presidential primaries] with over 80 percent of the votes.”

The Vice President in a meeting with members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament on Tuesday, May 2 disclosed his intention to contest the NPP Presidential Primaries on November 4, 2023.

He comes up against nine others including three-time runner Alan Kyerematen who resigned in January 2023 to focus on his Presidential ambition.

Source: citifmonline