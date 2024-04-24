52 minutes ago

A total of 14,830 teachers have sat for the second edition of the subject-based assessment under the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE) nationwide.

The number comprised 6672 fresh candidates and 8158 re-sitters of which 7122 are males and 7708 are females.

The teachers are being tested in the areas of General professional knowledge, Grade level specialism pedagogy and multiple subjects content (single subject specialism) instead of the previous test in which they were tested in general knowledge.

This was revealed when Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister for Education, in charge of General Education, visited the Accra College of Education where he wished them well and assured them of the government’s readiness to engage those who would pass the examination.

Addressing the issue, he explained that the examination which is mandatory for all new teachers was a sure way of granting them the right to teach across the country.

“You have been trained in your various colleges of education and universities. The best of skills have been imbibed in you and this examination is one that is essential,” Rev. Fordjour said.

The Deputy Minister also said the Education Ministry was seeking financial clearance to post as many that would pass to various schools and communities where their services would be needed the most.

The Board of Chairman of the National Teaching Council, Mr Anis Haffar, who accompanied the Deputy Minister stated that the GTLE policy had come to stay, adding that one of the most essential things of any profession, especially teaching, was for people to understand that teachers had to be licensed as professionals.

He said there was no legitimate profession anywhere in the world without licensing. “The most important thing now is how teachers can stay abreast of development consistently,” he said.