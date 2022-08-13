5 hours ago

On 13th August the streets of Kumasi saw perhaps the biggest health walk in contemporary times. Over 200,000 men and women of all ages from different ethnic and religious backgrounds walked on the streets of Kumasi to exercise their limbs and to use the walk as an opportunity to send a message to Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen that ‘Aduru ne so’ which translates as, it is your turn.

Mr. Kyerematen is the current Minister for Trade and Industry in Ghana, he is a prominent founding member of the ruling NPP and many people are counting on him to contest the office of Flagbearer in the NPP and eventually the Presidential election of the Republic of Ghana come 2024.

Though Mr. Kyerematen himself has not officially declared his interest in contesting the NPP Flagbeararship race, the mammoth crowd at the walk shows how Ghana is eager to have this fine gentleman of the land to lead the country to catapult it to the next level of transformational development with his great ideas.

Even before other potential candidates will settle on their decision, one thing that was prominent among the answers given by the crowd of health walkers was that they know the focus of Mr. Kyerematen, they understand well the mantra of 'Job for the People and Cash for the People'. Some of the people intimated that the unemployment rate in Ghana is high and the fact that more free SHS graduates will be joining the job market soon means that Ghana requires Alan Kyerematen’s transformational agenda to catapult the country to the next level of sustainable development.

Some of the placards and banners at the walk read “Aduru wo so”, The right person for the job, ‘Yenim wo firi tete’ Alan Mer3 nie, Asanteman hia wo, Break the 8 with the unifier, Practical Economist, Adwadifo Adamfo, Father for all, among others.

The walk was organized by Special Interest Groups in Ashanti Region and was attended by many lovers of Alan Kyerematen, who for a long time have been waiting for an opportunity to express their love and appreciation for the man Alan Kyerematen.

The walk started early morning at the Bekwai roundabout and the participants walked with lots of excitement. Most of them understood what they were doing and all participants were sure of one thing, that Alan Kyerematen becoming the next president of Ghana will definitely inure to the benefit of all party members in particular and Ghana as a whole.

The love shown by the people of Ashanti is the perfect definition of massive, and in light of the fact that Kumasi is a cosmopolitan city, it can be adduced that Ghana came out massively to walk and to show support for Mr. Kyerematen, This walk has also shown how the grassroots of the NPP massively support him for the presidency.

This walk is obviously not a photo-shoot opportunity, but a depiction of the love of the masses for Alan Keyerematen to win the primaries and lead the party to power.

The motive in the minds of the tens of thousands of citizens, NPP delegates, Christians, Moslems and people from all tribes united, is to make Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen President of Ghana.