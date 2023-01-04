4 hours ago

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says over 21 million Ghanaians have been vaccinated so far against COVID-19.

The GHS says the figure includes those with just one jab and those fully vaccinated.

Ghana, in 2021, set a target to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians by the close of that year, but that target was missed.

Speaking to Citi News, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said another round of mass vaccination will be carried out this month [January 2023], adding that a number of people have still not been vaccinated.

“We have done over 21 million now, by 2nd week of January 2023, we will do another campaign. The last campaign we did in December 2022, we got about 1.5 million or so vaccination, so we continue to escalate, and we will also put out the new numbers on our website to see where we are. We still don’t have enough people fully vaccinated,” the Director-General of the GHS said.

Ghana currently has 18 active COVID-19 cases.

Cumulatively, the country has 169,586 recoveries and 1,461 deaths.

Greater Accra recorded the highest of cases (97,230) since COVID-19 struck in 2020.

Source: citifmonline