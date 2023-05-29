8 hours ago

About 300 illegal miners are said to be trapped in one of the shafts belonging to AngloGold’s Obuasi Mines at Anwiam in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region.

The miners entered the underground shaft in search of gold deposits but were unable to come out after all exit routes were closed.

One of the illegal miners, Ali Tijani who spoke to Citi News said some of his colleagues are unconscious as they have run out of food and water.

He said they have reached out to their families and are hoping authorities can intervene to get them out of the shaft.

Source: citifmonline