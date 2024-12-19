3 hours ago

More than 3,000 students at the Kwashieman Cluster of Schools in the Ablekuma North constituency of the Greater Accra region are grappling with the aftermath of a devastating fire that damaged an important school building.

The blaze, which broke out on Tuesday, gutted the structure housing the school’s library, science laboratory, and examination centre. The building also contained election ballot papers from the recently concluded 2024 general elections.

JoyNews’ Jacqueline Ansomah Yeboah visited the school, where students were seen waiting to take their exams in temporary spaces, often exposed to the scorching sun. Many are uncertain when regular lessons will resume.

For parents, the situation is especially hard and heartbreaking. One mother, visibly worried, said her child attends the affected school. “When we arrived at the scene, it was very heartbreaking,” she said. “My child is in Form 3, and this disruption is very troubling.”

She expressed deep concern about the children being left idle at home due to the closure of the school. “I am deeply concerned about the children staying at home doing nothing,” she said. “This disruption has also slowed down my work, as all my children are now at home, and as a result, I can’t go to work. “one parent said.

Ablekuma North Education Director Perry Ofori told Joy News the affected building served multiple educational levels, with a primary school on the ground floor and two Junior High Schools on the upper levels. “The fire appears to have started in the library, and the building has been extensively damaged,” Ofori said.

According to him, efforts are underway to relocate over 1,200 students, while police continue their investigation into the cause of the fire.

The emotional toll on students has been significant. The school plans to provide counselling services to help them cope with the trauma. One teacher shared, “It was heartbreaking to see the students arriving, only to find their school in ruins. It will take time, but we’re committed to supporting them.”

Despite the challenges, there is a sense of hope within the school community. “We will rebuild, and together, we’ll help these students get back on track,” said another teacher.

As investigations continue, the Kwashieman Cluster of Schools is focused on recovery. The local community has rallied together to restore the facilities and support the students’ education during this difficult time.