6 hours ago

The political landscape in the Ashanti Region witnessed a dramatic shift with over 300,000 energetic youth and women groups joining Alan’s Movement for Change in a walk dubbed: Afrafranto.

The mind-blowing revolution, which saw in excess of 300,000 participants across youth and women’s Group joining the MFC train, confirmed the political class of Hon. Alan Kyerematen, the founder and leader of Movement for Change (MFC).

The Yellow Army political Revolution, engineered by Alan Kyerematen, marked a significant departure from established norms in political support and is rapidly gaining momentum ahead of the 2024 general elections in Ghana.

The massive Afafranto Unity Walk, saw the participation of celebrated national icons like Sister Afia, Twene Jonas, and Oliver Khan ‘the ship dealer’, lending their influence and voice to the movement.

Their involvement has not only bolstered the visibility of the movement but also signaled a shift in support towards Alan Kyerematen’s cause.

Having served diligently in Ghana’s Trade and Industry Ministry for over a decade under two different regimes, Kyerematen’s decision to break away from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to form the Movement for Change was a bold and pivotal moment in the country’s political landscape.

The Yellow Revolution has gained widespread attention and support, notably through events such as the highly acclaimed Afafranto Walk and other community based engagements.

The symbolism of the colour yellow has become synonymous with this movement. It represents a fresh approach to politics in the Ashanti Region, a departure from the conventional party lines that have historically defined the region’s political allegiance.

The widespread support gained by the Yellow Revolution confirmed the growing disillusionment among the Ashanti populace with conventional politics.

Alan Kyerematen’s track record and commitment to effecting change resonated strongly with many Ghanaians seeking a departure from entrenched political tactics.

As the 2024 general elections draw nearer, the Yellow Revolution continues to gather momentum in each passing day.