More than 500 individuals have been removed from Ghana’s security services following an extensive government audit that uncovered widespread irregularities in recruitment processes, especially those conducted around the December 2024 general election.

The announcement was made by Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak on Monday, July 14, 2025, during the inaugural session of the Government Accountability Series held in Accra.

According to the Minister, a special review committee examined the credentials of over 5,200 new recruits across various agencies and found that many failed to meet basic entry requirements such as academic qualifications, age, and medical fitness.

Among the affected:



320 were disqualified from the Ghana Police Service



730 removed from the Ghana Immigration Service



About 50 dismissed from the Narcotics Control Commission

Mr. Muntaka revealed that the probe was initiated in response to public complaints and parliamentary concerns over irregular recruitment adverts and politically influenced enlistments prior to the 2024 polls.

He cited troubling examples, including recruits in their forties, individuals with chronic medical conditions like diabetes, and others who hadn’t passed a single SSSCE subject.

“We had to explain to them that with their situation, they could not remain in the service,” Muntaka said, adding that even political interventions could not override the process. “Once you don’t meet the basic qualification, you have to go.”

Each affected person, he noted, received a written explanation detailing the reason for their removal.

To address systemic issues, the Interior Ministry is working on revised recruitment guidelines that will separate technical roles from officer tracks. Future recruitment will include tradespeople like drivers, cooks, tailors, and painters, but with clearly defined roles and criteria.

“I know people who went to vocational school and became dressmakers. The services need them to sew uniforms,” he said. “But they must know they’re being recruited as artisans, not officers.”

The audit, one of the most comprehensive in years, is part of a broader effort by the government to restore integrity, professionalism, and public confidence in Ghana’s security institutions.

The Government Accountability Series, launched by the Presidency, aims to provide regular performance updates by sector ministers, with additional briefings expected in the coming weeks.