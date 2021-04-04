1 hour ago

More than 60 dolphins and large numbers of different species of fish have washed ashore along the coasts of Axim-Bewire in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region and Osu in the Greater Accra Region in the last two days.

In Axim-Bewire alone over 60 dolphins washed ashore were counted on Sunday, April 4, 2021, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Some of the large species of fish spotted in Osu in Accra were washed ashore on Friday, reports Graphic Online’s Dotsey Kobla Aklorbortu.

Environmental officers in these areas are having a hectic time preventing members of the public from consuming the fish or have close contacts with them since it is still not clear what is causing them to wash ashore.

The fears of the Environmental officers are that many of these species of fish and sea mammals did not wash shore alive but dead and samples have to be taken for laboratory analysis.

At Axim-Bewire, in the Western Region, all 60 dolphins have gone missing from the shore, since the processed dolphin is said to attract very high price in the market.

Currently, Marine Police Unit of the Ghana Police Service and the Fisheries Commission are heading to the scene to help contain the situation and if possible retrieve them from those processing it.

More details to follow later...

Source: graphic.com.gh