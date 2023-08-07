55 minutes ago

Over 600,000 students will today, August 7, 2023, begin the weeklong Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

They include 300,323 males and 300,391 females from 18,993 schools nationwide.

This year’s candidates are the last batch of students writing Basic Education Certificate Education, (BECE) which has been in existence for over 30 years.

Per a new curriculum introduced in 2019, a new examination will be administered to the first batch of Junior High School learners in 2024.

In 2024, students will write their Junior High School leaving examination, which will be based on the new Standard-based curriculum.

What this means is 2024 will see the introduction of a new BECE and a new era in examining students.

But the Coalition of Concerned Teachers is demanding a clear path for the new Standard-based curriculum examination.

Adokwei Ayikwie Awule, the Director of Communications for the Coalition of Concerned Teachers said: “We will need a clear path on the Standard-based curriculum examination.”

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in a statement dated August 3 admonished candidates who will be writing the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination not to indulge in malpractices and any other act or malfeasance which may disrupt their aims and aspirations.

Source: citifmonline