2 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate says it has achieved over 80% of its targeted population in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

The Region was allocated over 300,000 vaccines for phase one of the exercise.

Though there were some concerns over vaccine scepticism, the acceptance improved during the rollout.

The Greater Accra Regional Health Director, Dr. Charity Sarpong told Citi News that, “with time the acceptance rate has been good and for the targeted population, once we have been able to cover about 82 percent, we are excited”.

She added that efforts will continue to be put in place to ensure sensitisation of the public on the vaccine.

“I am sure we will still continue with the education and we will still continue with the advocacy.”

Dr. Charity Sarpong also disclosed that they have started working to ensure a successful rollout of phase two of the vaccination exercise.

“With the successful turnout in the first phase, we will build upon the good things and address the challenges that cropped up to ensure that the second phase is even better and well rolled out.”

Ghana has so far had access to 650,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine courtesy of the COVAX facility and a donation from the Indian government.

The government is looking to vaccinate about 20 million of the population against the virus.

In total, Ghana targeted 570,000 people in the first phase of the vaccination exercise.

The vaccine is being rolled out in 43 districts, which are hotspots of the pandemic in the country.

Twenty-five of these districts are in the Greater Accra Region, 16 in Ashanti Region, and two in the Central Region.

Source: citifmonline