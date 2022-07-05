58 minutes ago

A one-time flourishing media organization now seems to be bedevilled by challenges, souring the beautiful image that was created years ago as one of the entities that did not only exude flamboyance but provided suitable working conditions and remunerations for staff.

Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network, a media conglomerate founded by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor who served as Finance Minister from 2009 to 2013, and now wants to be the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), appears to be financially handicapped as reports suggest the company has, for over nine months now, failed to pay the salaries of staff in Accra despite the economic hardship in the country.

The development and the seeming nonchalant posture, according to reports, irked the employees, some of whom are said to have embarked on a strike action to register their utmost displeasure about the situation.

News of their intended strike action was first sighted on the social media handle of Ebenezer Donkoh, a Kumasi-based radio presenter with YFM on July 1, 2022.

“Staff of EIB Accra likely to embark on a strike action effective Monday over unpaid salaries. Some staff are owed over 9 months salaries,” Mr. Donkoh’s tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read.

The radio presenter on Tuesday, provided an update, stating that the agitated staff had been sanctioned for demanding what was due them.

“The management of Starr FM and GhOne TV has directed all staff who participated in the demonstration to seek for their over 9 months' unpaid salaries to stay off air until further notice,” he stated.

“Unfortunately, the media is not 'allowed' to talk about the many challenges of the media. People in my sector suffer some of the worst renumerations and salaries but hey, who am I? They say "lions don't eat lions". I'm done with this thing,” another post from the broadcaster popularly known as NYDJ read.

Bridget Otoo, a journalist with Metro TV, has since been expressing disgust. In series of tweets, an assertive Bridget Otoo could not fathom why such a punishment would be meted out to employees. Fuming with rage, she called out Dr. Kwabena Duffuor for focusing on his presidential ambition, treating party foot soldiers well while his employees wallow in pain.

“This is one of the reasons I would never vote for a person like Dr. Kwabena Duffour, his intention for contesting in NDC looks more like a man who wants power to amass wealth for himself and his businesses! So he cares more about his party foot soldiers than his staff!

“You don’t have money to pay your staff but you have money to give NDC foot soldiers Dr. Kwabena Duffour?” she asked.

Although she is the bosom friend of Nana Aba Anamoah, General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr FM, subsidiaries of EIB Network, Bridget Otoo in one of her tweets mentioned the seasoned broadcaster, charging her to, as a matter of urgency, rise to the occasion.

“Nana Aba darling, what happened to fighting for your staff? We did it back at TV3 when I first joined, you remember what I did for you? D. It’s time to be a hero,” Ms. Otoo stated.

