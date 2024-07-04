1 hour ago

The government has expended over GH¢339 million on the National Cathedral project, which has stalled for some time now.

This substantial expenditure was confirmed in Parliament on Wednesday, July 3, by Abena Osei Asare, the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

She was responding to an urgent query raised by the Deputy Majority Leader, Patricia Appiagyei, seeking clarity on the funds allocated and spent on the contentious project.

Abena Osei Asare added that the National Cathedral’s accounts are currently being audited.

“The total releases made for the National Cathedral by the government to date remain at GH¢339 million. This figure comprises GH¢225 million paid to the National Cathedral Secretariat, and GH¢113 million paid directly to the project consultant.

“There was a value-for-money audit done on the project in 2021. Also, a statutory audit of the National Cathedral of Ghana accounts by Deloitte Ghana was started in July 2023 and is ongoing.

“Auditors had concluded the audit of the 18-month account ended December 31, 2020. Meanwhile, preparations are in place for the auditors to complete the remaining accounts for the periods ended December 31, 2021, 2022 and 2023.”

The National Cathedral project, which commenced in 2020, has been shrouded in controversy from the onset. Its construction has sparked debates across various sectors of society, with arguments ranging from the necessity and timing of such a grandiose structure to the transparency and management of the funds allocated for its development.