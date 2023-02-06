3 hours ago

Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I), the late Overlord of the Gonja state will be laid to rest today, February 6, 2023.

This follows his passing on Saturday, 5th February 2023 at Damongo after 12 years of reign on the Yagbon throne.

The burial ceremony is scheduled to happen at the Gonja Kings Mausoleum at Mankuma near Bole in accordance to Gonja customs and traditions.

To act as Head of State and President of the Gonja Traditional Council until the enskinment of a new Yagbonwura, the Chief of Sonyo, Sonyonwura Adamu Bakari Kanyiti has moved into the Jakpa Palace at Damongo in accordance with Gonja traditional arrangements.

The Sonyowura will also be responsible for all preparations for the customary and traditional royal burial of the Yagbonwura at the royal mausoleum for Gonja Kings at Mankuma near Bole.

The body of the Yagbonwura has since been moved to Nyange - the first traditional capital of Gonja. Here, other traditional rites will be performed before the body is moved to Mankuma through a path that was used for movement from the Bole area to Nyange.

Yagbonwura Sulemana Jakpa Tuntumba Boresa (I) was enthroned as King of the Gonja Kingdom in March, 2010.

He was the Kusaguwura of the Kusaguwura before becoming Yagbonwura.

In 1986 Yagbonwura Tuntumba was enskinned the Salaa-wura of the Kusawgu Traditional Area.