1 hour ago

If you have a partner who gets overly jealous, here are five ways to deal with that.

Jealousy in a relationship is the uncomfortable feeling you get when a partner gets too close to people of the opposite sex.

It’s actually okay to feel that way. In a way, it shows that you care and that you don’t want to share. This kind of healthy jealousy cannot particularly be condemned.

On the other hand, there is an excessive type of jealousy which is both irrational, childish, toxic and just so unreasonable.

When a partner tries to limit all forms of communication with members of the opposite sex, when they feel threatened by your association to other men or women, no matter how harmless the relationship is, that is an obviously unhealthy relationship behaviour.

If you have a partner who is like this, here are ways to deal with that:

1. Be honest with them about how you feel.

If you are honest with your partner about your friendships, connections, business affiliations and partners, you reduce their chances of distrusting you.

When your man or woman trusts you well enough, their chances of getting paranoid will reduce significantly with time.

2. Priorities.

Never make your partner feel like they are in a contest with some other woman or man.

Let them know, every time, every day and everywhere that they are number one and no one comes close in importance.

3. Always introduce

Run into a friend or colleague? Manners require that you introduce them to your partner and do not leave your partner at a corner to go chat in private with them for too long.

4. Reassurances

Some people have been heartbroken over and over again, causing them to be paranoid and extremely guarded. If your partner’s jealousy owes to this paranoid, try to always reassure them of your undying love.

Tell him or her that they’ve got you and that you won’t do to them what their previous partners did.

More important, though, ensure that you mean what you say.

5. Let them know that their behaviour is unacceptable.

If your partner is one who gets unduly jealous even at the simplest relations with other people, they may be doing so because they think it is a normal behaviour. You need to tell them that this not how normal partners do.

Normal partners allow their partners talk to other people and even relate with them within the limit of reason and good judgement.