2 hours ago

Founder and Leader of the Parliament Chapel International (Formerly; Freedom Chapel), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah says that Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah is currently battling with death.

According to the man of God, the Founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Owusu Bempah is almost at the brink of death and has a short time to remain alive.

“Bempah is the nation’s prophet. As we speak, he’s battling something. What Bempah is battling now is called the shadow of death. Now the man is battling the shadow of death which will end no sooner”.

Apostle Attah added that if care is not taken, Owusu Bempah, and his subordinates, will continue to battle until they die.

“If Bempah, as well as the people he works with, are not cautious enough, they will be sprayed and through that, battle until God comes to his rescue and use him again. But as at now, he is under serious battle,” he stipulated.

Speaking in an interview with Ghanaian blogger, ‘Zionfelix’ monitored by Ghanaweb, Apostle Amoako Attah furthered that most self-acclaimed pastors in the country will 'vanish' by end of the year.

“This 2020, many men of God will be removed from the system. Whether they like it or not, they could even jump up to the skies, I say the end of 2020, these pastors will be no more.”

Source: Ghanaweb