6 hours ago

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, has made some shocking revelations following the election of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.

The Vice President polled 118,210 votes representing 61.47%, beating his main contender, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central who obtained 71,996 votes representing 37.41%.

Reacting to his victory on Sunday 5th November 2023, Rev Owusu Bempah said Dr. Bawumia is yet to be accepted in the spiritual realm.

“Yesterday NPP delegates decided on Vice President. They have chosen him but Ghana’s spirit has not confirmed him yet. In the spiritual realm, he has not been confirmed so still he has work to do. If he wants to lead Ghana he has a lot of work to do” he stated.

The controversial prophet charge Dr. Bawumia not to get carried away by the overwhelming support in the party.

“He shouldn’t get carried away by the victory. He has a lot of physical and spiritual work to do. The spirits at the four corners of Ghana are yet to decide. They will decide before humans vote to manifest it,” the prophet explained.

Rev. Owusu Bempah revealed that, the next President of Ghana will come to his church to testify.

“It is not only about spiritual; a physical person is also involved. The one to sit on the throne will be here to testify,” he added.

Source: mynewsgh.com