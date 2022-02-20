4 hours ago

England born defender of Nigerian descent Pelumi Maxwell says he wants to switch allegiance and play for the land of his parents ahead of World Cup qualifier play off with Ghana.

The Nigerian Football Federation(NFF) has been scouring Europe for players of Nigerian heritage and the words of Pelumi will be well taken by the NFF.

Pelumi who plays for lower tier English side Oxford United says that he will be happy to represent Nigeria at any level of football .

“I first started playing football at the age of 6 for my local football team Blackbirds Leys FC. I played there for 4 years. I then joined my local team Littlemore FC. I was doing very well at the club in my first season, in that same season, I got scouted for Oxford City FC.

"I joined Oxford city in 2014 aged 12 since then, I have played up the age groups, in 2019 I got called up to County football which includes the best players in around Oxfordshire to play other couties. I have all the qualities, and will hopefully sign up for the first team next football season. I am very versatile in the defense line” he said.

Nigeria have wooed players like William Troost Ekong, Sammy Ajayi, Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses and recently Ademola Lookman among others to play for the Super Eagles.