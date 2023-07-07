4 hours ago

A deputy news editor with Oyerepa FM, a radio station based in Kumasi, has come forward with a shocking revelation about Pastor Akwasi Osei, who had a sexual affair with his wife.

The pastor appeared on the show to address allegations made against him by a church member's family.

However, to everyone's surprise, Jimmy, the deputy editor of Oyerepa FM, also made an appearance on the show to disclose that the pastor had been involved with his own wife.

The news editor explained that he had initially approached Pastor Akwasi Osei to mediate a case involving one of his junior pastors and the editor's wife, Joyce.

However, to his dismay, he discovered that his wife was actually having an affair with the very same pastor he sought help from.

"One fateful day, upon returning home, I was devastated to find another man in bed with my wife. Determined to confront them, I managed to open the window and enter the room. The pastor, realizing he had been caught, hastily fled while we pursued him. As evidence of his actions, I even managed to obtain his trousers, which I now possess." The Editor narrated during their evening news broadcast. Watch Video Below