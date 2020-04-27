2 hours ago

Professionals for Change (P4C), a leading volunteer group of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), have supported the Ga East Municipal Hospital, at Kwabenya in the Greater Accra region, with essential medical supplies, as part of their contribution to curbing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The items which were valued to be GH?27,000 procured through the benevolence of members of the group, includes 300 pieces of disposable gowns, 200 pieces of nose masks, and 20 cartons (20,000 pieces) of examination gloves.

It also includes 20 gallons of hand sanitizers, 50 gallons of liquid soap and 20 gallons of bleach.

The timely supplied personal protective equipment (PPE) and others are expected to empower the frontline health workers to treat patients admitted to the facility while demonstrating the need for all to commit towards the national efforts towards the COVID-19 fight.

The Treasure of the P4C, Mr. Prince Opoku Edusei, who lead the presentation of the items, noted that they were encouraged to donate particularly to the facility given the record number of cases it handles as well as encouraging number of recovery cases from the disease.

He used the occasion to also appeal to all political volunteer groups and others to emulate the gesture in any little way possible to support the fight against coronavirus.

The Head of Ga East Municipal Hospital, Dr. Ebenezer Oduro Mensah, said the items among others demonstrate the concern of the group for health professionals, especially in this period.

He said while it will enhance work at the facility, it is also motivating that such young professionals are determined to contribute towards ending the coronavirus disease.

He entreated people to adhere to the protocols put in place by the government. He observed that it is not possible to physically determine that someone has the disease just by looking at the person, therefore, people should endeavor to wash their hands regularly, use hand sanitizer among others as part of the preventive measures.

Dr. Oduro Mensah said anyone can be infected at the slightest mistake and, therefore, appealed to other benevolent organizations and individuals to support the government’s effort by also donating to health facilities around the country.

P4C is a voluntary group of professionals from various backgrounds who work to promote the ideals and objectives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Affiliated to the NPP, members uphold the vision, mission, and ideology of the party.

Founded in late 2015, primarily to support the 2016 campaign of the NPP, the group currently has a total membership of close to 500 including lawyers, medical practitioners, accountants among other professionals.