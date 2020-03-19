2 hours ago

An electronic system comprising microphones, amplifiers, loudspeakers, and related equipment, belonging to House of Ezra Worldwide Ministries, a church based in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi have reportedly been seized by the police for defying the ban on church service.

According to the report sighted by this portal, "all the sound systems" of the Asonomaso Nkwanta based Ministry, which has been operating since the President's directives, were taken away by police.

This comes hours after the Regional Police Command dispatched police officers to arrest head pastor of Open Arms Ministry, Apostle Kofi Nkansah-Sarkodie who defied the ban to organize a service Wednesday morning at his church located at North Suntreso.

Prior to the seizure of the equipment, the founder and leader of the Asonomaso Nkwanta based Ministry, Prophet Kofi Amponsah, had earlier indicated that but for prayers, nothing can stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. To him, arresting pastors is not the solution.

"Why arrest church leaders? Apart from the imported cases, have you heard the disease killing anyone in the country? We believe in prayers as the solution to this pandemic, not halting church activities", he challenged the President's executive powers while speaking on his radio station, Ezra FM.

President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, March 15, 2020, placed a ban on all outdoor events including funerals, church and mosque activities in the country in a bid to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Firstly, all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four weeks," the President said.

Although some religious leaders have embraced the President's decision, others believe it was a step in the wrong direction.