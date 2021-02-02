11 minutes ago

A former Council of State Member for the Eastern Region, Paa Kofi Ansong, has again expressed interest in serving the state.

On Monday, February 1, 2021, Mr Ansong filed his nominations forms at the Electoral Commission (EC) to contest for a membership slot on the Council of State.

The Kwahu Businessman is expected to embark on the keen contest with the incumbent, Nana Mireku Somuah II, who is the Chief of Kwahu-Asakraka and also the Apegyahene of the Kwahu Traditional Council.

Submitting his forms, he was accompanied by the Chairman and the regional executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), some Members of Parliament and MDCEs.

Addressing the media, Paa Kofi Ansong said he was overwhelmed by the number of people rallying behind him. He recounted his appointment by President Akufo-Addo to serve the region over the good works done in the previous years.

Giving an overview of his achievement for the region, he said he plays influential roles in most of the ambassadorial appointments are made in favour of the Eastern Region natives.

He also bragged about how the government will contact him before policies and projects are brought into the region.

Mr Ansong was however optimistic he will win unanimously in the elections as according to him, his service will be for the party, the president and everyone.

He expressed gratitude to the party executives, MP’s and everyone for throwing their support behind him especially Dr Adu Ampomah withdrew from the race to back him up in this elections.

On his part, Annor Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip also indicated that the inclusion of Paa Kofi Ansong to the Council of State will yield better results since he is capable.

Kingston Akomeng Kissi, the Regional Chairman also suggested that the mass number of people trooping into the EC office shows the good work and love he [Ansong] has for the party.