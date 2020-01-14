32 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association has named Paa Kwesi Fabin as Head Coach of the National Under 23 team, the Black Meteors.

He will be assisted by Akapko Patron with Ben Owu as goalkeepers trainer.

Other members of the technical team are:



Andrew Ayim - Team Doctor

Albert K. Evedzi - Physiotherapist

Ablade Kumah - Welfare Officer

Emmanuel Opoku - Equipment Officer.



Frederick Acheampong - Chairman

Frederick Moore - Vice Chairman

Frederick Boateng - Member

George Aforklenyuie - Member

Nana Adu Abankro Acheampong - Member

The GFA has also named a Management Committee for the Black Meteors as follows: