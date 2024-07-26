2 hours ago

Football administrator Paa Kwesi Arbuah has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of Sekondi Hasaacas FC.

The announcement was made during an interview with Connect FM, where Arbuah cited relentless criticism from supporters as the primary reason for his departure.

Arbuah explained that he could no longer withstand the constant backlash and being blamed for the club's challenges.

"People always blame me for the problems of the club, and I feel I’m not the club’s problem, so it’s just fair for me to resign and offer help as I have always done," he remarked.

Despite resigning, Arbuah has pledged to continue supporting Sekondi Hasaacas from behind the scenes.

He has already notified the club’s management of his decision, and the club is expected to appoint a new CEO shortly.

Arbuah’s tenure saw him dedicated to improving the club, but the persistent criticism from the fanbase led him to believe that stepping aside was the best course of action.

The club will now begin the process of identifying and engaging a new leader to steer Sekondi Hasaacas FC forward.