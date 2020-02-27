1 hour ago

Newly appointed Aduana Stars trainer Paa Kwesi Fabin has finally signed a contract with the defending Ghana Premier League champions.

The experienced coach on Thursday signed a 12-months deal with the Ogya Lads with an option for an extension at the end of his stint.

The former Asante Kotoko SC, Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies FC trainer was introduced to the playing body within the week as he began his reign as gaffer of the two-time league winners.

The 61-year-old has been tasked to guide the Dormaa based side to a respectable position on the Ghana Premier League log at the end of the season.

The former Heart of Lions coach has been in charge of the U17 national teams of Ghana and Uganda respectively.

Fabin was recently named the Ghana U23 national team head coach.

Fabin's first game as coach Aduana comes off this Saturday as they face Dreams FC in round 12 of the Ghanaian top-flight.