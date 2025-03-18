17 hours ago

Young Ghanaian club administrator, Stephen Appiah has been appointed as Member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Continental Phase of the CAF African Schools Football Championship, Ghana 2025. His appointment took in place after a decision was taken by the Executive Council of GFA last week.

The General Manager for Ghanaian lower-tier side PAC Academy will be working with four other administrators of which GFA Executive Member Gideon Fosu chairs the committee.

Appiah, having inspired PAC Academy to the quarterfinals of the ongoing 2024/25 MTN FA Cup competition and currently having his side sit fourth of Access Bank Division One League Zone Two is expected to help this year's African schools Football Championship glamorous an enigmatic one.

He brings on board some experience, after safeguarding the WAFU Women U-20 tournament held in Ghana, which ended successfully with Ghana clinching the ultimate in Kumasi. This marks his second time serving as an LOC member.

Read below GFA appointment letter;

Please accept our compliments.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has the pleasure to inform you that, you have been appointed to serve on the LOCAL ORGANISING COMMITTEE (LOC) for the Continental Phase of the CAF African Schools Football Championship, Ghana 2025.

Story Kolog Bonaventure