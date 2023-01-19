1 hour ago

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament (PAC) is demanding details on the COVID-related expenditure for the year 2020 from the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

The committee bemoans that despite the allocation of over GH¢11 billion by the government in the 2020 mid-year budget review; there is no official account of the COVID expenditure.

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, James Klutse Avedzi addressed the Controller and Account General during its sitting on Monday.

“Page 112 of the revised budget gives you other expenditure – COVID-related expenditure and the budget is GH¢11.2 billion in 2020. Nowhere in the financial statement were we told of the actuals of how much of the amount was spent.”

But a Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare assured that a compilation of all COVID-related expenditures will be presented before Parliament when it resumes.

“Already, the government has asked the Auditor General [about the expenses] and they have done the whole audit of the COVID expenses which I believe will be brought to Parliament very soon. That I believe should set minds at ease. So if Parliament comes back, it will be laid.”

Source: citifmonline