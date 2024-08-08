1 hour ago

Italian Serie B club Palermo FC has bolstered their squad with the acquisition of promising Ghanaian winger Stredair Appuah from French side FC Nantes.

The 20-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Sicilian outfit, keeping him at the club until June 30, 2029.

In an official statement, Palermo FC expressed their excitement about the new addition: "Palermo FC announces that it has acquired the sporting services of Stredair Appuah from FC Nantes.

A warm welcome to Stredair in Palermo from the City Football Group, President Mirri, and the entire rosanero family."

Appuah has caught the attention of scouts across Europe with his impressive performances in the UEFA Youth League, where he played a key role in helping Nantes reach the semi-finals.

His standout displays have now earned him a move to Italy, where Palermo is eager to integrate his talent into their squad.

As Appuah embarks on this new chapter of his career, expectations are high for the young winger to make a significant impact in Serie B and help Palermo in their quest for promotion.