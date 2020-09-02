1 hour ago

President of Tema Youth Sporting Club and 2029 GFA presidential aspirant, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has welcomed the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) decision to dismiss his case against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in good faith.

The Swiss based court in their release, on Wednesday September 2, 2020, ruled that the decision of the GFA Elections Committee to disqualify Wilfred Kweku Osei, from the 2019 GFA Election is legitimate.

The ruling means Mr. Kurt ES Okraku’s position as President of the country’s football governing body remain unscathed and without any illegality.

The former Black Stars management committee chairman was contesting the legitimacy of the current leadership of the FA at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Palmer found guilty of breaking Ghana FA’s codes and was thus disqualified from contesting the Presidential seat, a position which was won by Kurt Okraku on 25th October 2020 in Accra.

Reacting to the verdict, Palmer in a statement said, “I am gratified by the fact that, this long legal tussle has finally come to an end”

“Even though I have issues against the main grounds for the delivery of the final verdict, I have no other alternative than to accept it in good faith and move on in life. At the end of the day, it is victory for Ghana Football.

”It is my prayer that we all continue to pool our resources to move Ghana football forward to reach the desired heights that we all wish for” he concluded.

below is his full statement;