2 hours ago

Emergency Health delivery services are under threat at the biggest health referral centre in the Western Region – The Effia Nkwanta hospital- due to the shortage of blood at the facility.

The shortage at the blood bank is mainly as a result of the dreaded COVID-19 which has brought almost everything in the world to its knees.

Speaking during a donation by the Republic Bank, Administrator of the hospital Michael Danso revealed that the hospital’s Blood Bank has a capacity to store over three hundred pints of blood but now has just a little over twenty, a situation he stated could have dire consequences on emergency services.

“Because of restrictions on social gatherings we are unable to organize mass blood donation exercise which was one major source of getting blood for our bank, we now rely on a few individuals whose relatives are in need which is not the best”, he bemoaned

He said even though a few individuals come around to donate blood, they want the Effia Nkwanta hospital to pay for their services, which he says is unacceptable.