16 hours ago

Former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu says "panic has gripped" Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia following government's decision to seek help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“I can only imagine the panic that has gripped Bawumia following the announcement of an IMF program by his bungling government,” he tweeted on Friday, July 1.

— Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) July 1, 2022