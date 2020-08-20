16 minutes ago

The founder of Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, has been dragged to court for making a defamatory statement about former president John Dramani Mahama.

Akua Donkor, alongside Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a journalist with Wontumi radio and Wontumi Communications have been sued by one Mary Awusi for some comments Akua Donkor made on Wontumi FM.

Mary Awusi is seeking a total of GH¢1million in damages after the three defendants acted in ways she thinks injure the reputation of the NDC flagbearer.

She is also praying the Accra High Court for a retraction and apology as well as a restraining order on the three defendants from making any defamatory about Mahama in the future.

According to the plaintiff (Mary Awusi), Akua Donkor who is the first defendant in an interview with Wontumi radio alleged that John Mahama is the mystery man in the ongoing ‘papa no’ saga.

She indicated in the suit that Akua Donkor made libelous statements about John Mahama which has damaged his character.

Wontumi Radio and Oheneba Nana Asiedu, the reporter who conducted the interview are party to the offence as they did not distance their platform from the comments of Akua Donkor.

Ghanaweb