“He who is without sin should cast the first stone.” This is a message from Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) to those mocking former President John Mahama following the altercation between actress, Tracy Boakye and musician, Mzbel.

Kennedy Agyapong said if the claims being made by these two women are anything to go by, it is not enough to tag the former President with their “uncouth behaviour”.

The term ‘Papa no’ is trending on social media after the ladies washed their dirty linens in public. Actress Boakye, who claimed she is now the ‘baby mama’ of Mzbel’s boyfriend, mocked her for being bitter.

Their row turned dirty when Mzbel fired salvo’s in reply to what she described as false claims.

Since these ladies campaigned for the opposition National Democratic Congress and were seen with Mr Mahama, many have linked him to the issue.

But Mr Agyapong said it is wrong for Ghanaians to tag Mr Mahama with such a disgraceful act ahead of a crucial election.

Quoting John 8:7 to buttress his point, he said no man in Ghana has the moral right to condemn or mock the former President even if he is ‘Papa no’.

“Today is Mahama tomorrow it may be me. I’m defending the principle that it is wrong. The women talk too much,” the Assin Central MP

Mr Agyapong cautioned men to check their zips and be wary of the “so-called celebrities who make money by flirting and blackmailing men.”