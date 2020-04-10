2 hours ago

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Papa Owusu Ankomah has tested positive for coronavirus, 3news.com has gathered.

He has, therefore, been sent to the intensive care unit (ICU) of one of the Royal Hospitals, where he is responding to treatment.

Papa Owusu Ankomah was confirmed positive about three days ago, 3news.com gathers, and has been on a ventilator.

A close family relation said his wife had earlier shown symptoms of the viral disease. She has, however, been quarantined.

The UK’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been updating the country on the pandemic as Prime Minister Boris Johnson recovers from the virus.

So far, the UK has recorded over 70,000 cases of Covid-19 with almost 9,000 deaths.

Aside Prime Minister Johnson, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, also tested positive for the virus.

Papa Owusu Ankomah has served as Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK and the Republic of Ireland since June, 2017.