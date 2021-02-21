57 minutes ago

Who cares about Kosta Papic as Accra Hearts of Oak after all the turmoil that engulfed the club this week managed a morale boosting 3-2 victory over resurgent Ebusua Dwarfs.

Until today's game, Dwarfs were yet to lose a game in Accra but succumbed very late in the game as Isaac Mensah's late strike denied the crabs a draw.

It appeared the game was heading for a 2-2 draw but in the 93rd minute Isaac Mensah struck late to deny Ebusua Dwarfs.

The phobians started the game brightly and opened the scores with two quick fire goals after the first 20 minutes with goals from Victor Aidoo all from the penalty spot in the 9th and 20th minute.

Moro Sumaila scored on the stroke of halftime to half the deficit for Ebusua Dwarfs.

Ebusua Dwarfs returned the better of the two teams in the second half of the game and were duly rewarded in the 77th minute with a goal from Dennis Korsah.

As if the game was heading for a 2-2 draw Isaac Mensah scored late in stoppage time to make it 3-2 for the phobians in a troubled week.