2 hours ago

Breakthrough Hip-Hop musician, Kweku Flick born Andy Osei Sarfo says that the open admission and declaration by his fellow Ghanaian artiste known as Pappy Kojo aka the Fante VanDam will not in any way affect the music industry negatively as perceived.

“Oh not at all it won’t affect the Ghana music industry negatively if some artistes are admitting to be gay or lesbian. The truth of the matter is that the industry is walking somewhere and the artiste are also charting different paths individually.”

Speaking with Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Kweku Flick who was digesting Pappy Kojo’s gay issue, proverbially likened the Ghana music industry to a forest and claims they’re individual lifestyles and preferences don’t have impacts on each other.

“If you’ve studied the Ghanaian music industry very well it can be compared to a forest. When you’re standing afar you’d see the trees closely attached to each other but when you get closer you’d actually see that each tree is standing individually and independently on its own accord.

“So if someone has openly declared and admitted to be a gay on national television it won’t negatively affect any artiste in the Ghana music industry. When you get closer to that artiste he’s standing alone just like I’m also on my own.

“But if you’re behind the scenes you’d mistakenly think that we’re all one united musicians. That’s how it is so our prayer is that our music career will progress so that everyone will be happy irrespective of the fact that you’re a homosexual or not.”

Concluding his submission on LGBTQIA on the show he remarked that “As for me Kweku Flick my music is intended to bring laughter and smiles into the faces of people that’s my quota.”

Ghanaian artiste, Jason Gaisie known in the showbiz industry as Pappy Kojo has recently opened up on his sexual orientation. The rapper in an interview with TV3 revealed that he is homosexual and has preference for a certain class of men.