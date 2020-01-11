4 hours ago

The Para Powerlifting Team has departed to Tehran - Iran for a training camp in preparation for the Abuja and Manchester 2020 Road to Tokyo Para Powerlifting World Cups.

These two World Cups are the two most important in the qualification path to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

"We are confident of gaining boost in performance to get additional number of athletes equaling and passing the minimum qualification standard for the Tokyo Games," official statement said.

"The team is made of 4 athlete of which one is female and one official. The Ghana Para Powerlifting Association and the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana is confident that not less than 4 medals will be won in Abuja and Manchester and the team will subsequently gain and solidify slots to Tokyo."

On the other hand, the Para Athletics team will be participating in the Tunis Para Athletics Championship in June to also seek to gain and solidify qualification slots to the Tokyo Games.

Also, two Para Athletes Daniel Kankam and David Baiden have been sent to South Korea for a Winter Sports Training Camp in Alpine Skiing.

"We hope to spread our wings to try several sports even the unconventional ones, we will not leave any stone unturned in our quest for success," the statement adds.

The athletes are expected to be adopted by our Korean counterparts and given full scholarships to school while they train to become elite athletes in Alpine Skiing.

This is the first phase of the project and the outcome will inform on the next steps to take.

More athletes and officials are expected to also benefit from this partnership in the very near future.