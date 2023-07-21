2 hours ago

The Paramount Chief of Wungu traditional area Wunaaba Alhaji Saaka Sulemaana has told a visiting Police entourage to his palace led by the Inspector General of Police that robbery has significantly decreased in his area over the last two years.

According to the chief, robberies and other violent crimes were major impediments to the social lives of his people noting that the situation has improved markedly.

The chief who was excited to see the IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare said it was the first time an IGP was visiting the area and his palace.

The IGP on his part said the police is keen on providing community-specific policing where tailored made security solutions are provided based on the needs of communities.

He said the Police will continue to work with the chiefs and people in the respective communities in order to achieve better security outcomes.

Dr Akuffo-Dampare and some members of the police management board are touring the northeast region to assess the security situation there.

The tour will also afford the IGP and his team the opportunity to touch base with the Police command and all personnel of the region for first-hand information on any welfare, operational and administrative challenges they are confronted with.

So far, the IGP and his team have toured over 80 percent of the country and actively engaged both police officers and the general public. Similar engagements have been undertaken by Regional, Divisional and District Police Commands across the country.

Source: citifmonline