2 hours ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Parick Joosten has sealed a transfer move to Cypriot side Appollon Limasol.

The 26-year-old winger still had a contract until the end of the season.

The prospect of playing time was small for Joosten at FC Groningen. It had been clear for some time that the attacker could look for another club.

Since the transfer window is not yet closed in many European countries, he was still able to make the switch to Cyprus on Thursday.

Joosten was taken over from FC Utrecht two seasons ago. In Groningen he played forty matches.

Last season he was already rented out to Cambuur Leeuwarden after the winter break.

This season he was allowed to make one appearance at the Trots van het Noorden. He came in as a substitute against Ajax.

"Patrick's perspective at FC Groningen was limited for this season," says technical director Mark-Jan Fledderus about the transfer. 'We went looking for the best solution for his situation. There was interest from various clubs and in the end we managed to make a deal with Apollon Limasol. We wish Patrick every success in Cyprus and thank him very much for his efforts at FC Groningen in recent seasons.'